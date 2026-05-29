Madhya Pradesh May 29, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Brings Relief Amid Nautapa Heat In State; Thunderstorm, Hail Alert From May 30 To June 1

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Changing weather during the ongoing ‘Nautapa’ period has brought some relief from the intense heat in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Light rain has been reported in Gwalior since early Friday morning, while heavy rain lashed Morena district. A day earlier, hail and rain were also reported in several districts, including Damoh.

Weather Forecast

According to the weather department, several parts of Madhya Pradesh may witness thunderstorms, rain and even hailstorms on May 30, May 31 and June 1. Heatwave conditions are likely to reduce during these three days.

The IMD has also issued rain and thunderstorm alerts for districts including Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Despite the weather change, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for severe heatwave conditions in Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur. A yellow alert for heatwave has also been issued in 27 districts, including Bhopal and Jabalpur, where temperatures are expected to stay above 43 degrees Celsius.

Nautapa, which began on May 25, has seen extreme heat across the state. Since May 18, Khajuraho and Nowgong have remained among the hottest places, with temperatures crossing 47 degrees Celsius during this period.

On Thursday, many cities recorded very high temperatures. Khajuraho was the hottest at 46.5 degrees Celsius. Rajgarh recorded 46 degrees, Datia 45.7 degrees, while Nowgong, Damoh and Malajkhand touched 45.5 degrees Celsius.

Among the major cities, Gwalior recorded 44.7 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 44 degrees, Bhopal 43.8 degrees, Indore 41.8 degrees and Ujjain 42.5 degrees Celsius.

A Weather scientist advised people to avoid going out between 12 pm and 3 pm unless necessary. He also suggested drinking enough water, wearing light cotton clothes and taking extra care of children and elderly people during the heatwave.

Bhopal has also seen a pattern of rain during Nautapa over the past several years. In the last 14 years, rain was recorded seven times during this period, while light drizzle was seen twice. In 2018 and 2019, the city recorded some of its hottest Nautapa days, with average temperatures crossing 43 degrees Celsius.