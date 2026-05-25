Madhya Pradesh May 25, 2026, Weather Update: Nautapa Begins With Severe Heatwave In State; Red Alert Issued In 5 Districts As Temperature Nears 46°C

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nautapa, considered the hottest period of summer, began on Monday, May 25, and will continue till June 2.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal has warned that Madhya Pradesh will remain under severe heatwave conditions from May 25 to May 28.

According to the weather department, 44 districts are expected to witness heatwave conditions on Monday. Five districts — Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna and Satna — are under red alert for severe heatwave, with temperatures likely to remain extremely high.

Cities like Bhopal, Gwalior and Ujjain are also expected to face intense heat during the beginning of Nautapa, with temperatures reaching around 44 degrees Celsius.

Before the start of Nautapa, several parts of the state already recorded very high temperatures on Sunday. Naugaon and Khajuraho were the hottest cities, both recording 45.8 degrees Celsius. Datia recorded 45 degrees, while Tikamgarh and Shajapur touched 44 degrees Celsius.

Among the major cities, Gwalior recorded the highest temperature at 44.1 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 42.7 degrees, Jabalpur 43.3 degrees, Ujjain 41.5 degrees and Indore 40.9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued orange alert for severe heatwave conditions in 18 districts, including Bhind, Datia, Sagar, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Yellow alert has been issued in 21 districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Morena and Khandwa.

Meanwhile, districts like Indore, Dewas, Dhar, Chhindwara and Barwani are expected to witness very hot weather conditions even without an official heatwave warning.

Weather scientist HS Pandey advised people to avoid going outside between 12 PM and 3 PM unless necessary. He asked people to drink enough water, stay hydrated and wear light cotton clothes. Special care has been advised for children and elderly people.

The weather department said the heatwave conditions are expected to remain at peak till May 31, and people are unlikely to get relief from the heat during the next few days.

Officials also warned that extreme heat can lead to health problems like acidity, dehydration, nose bleeding and heatstroke. Doctors advised people to avoid oily and spicy food and take extra precautions during the daytime heat.