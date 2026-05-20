 Madhya Pradesh May 20, 2026, Weather Update: State Sizzles As Naugaon Hits Record 47°C, Khajuraho 46.4°C; IMD Issues 4-Day Heatwave Alert
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HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh May 20, 2026, Weather Update: State Sizzles As Naugaon Hits Record 47°C, Khajuraho 46.4°C; IMD Issues 4-Day Heatwave Alert

Madhya Pradesh May 20, 2026, Weather Update: State Sizzles As Naugaon Hits Record 47°C, Khajuraho 46.4°C; IMD Issues 4-Day Heatwave Alert

Madhya Pradesh is facing severe heatwave conditions, with Naugaon in Chhatarpur recording a season-high 47°C and Khajuraho touching 46.4°C. Over 22 cities crossed 44°C on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a four-day heatwave alert across several districts. Two suspected heatstroke deaths were reported in Satna and Tikamgarh as officials advised people to avoid afternoon exposure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh May 20, 2026, Weather Update: State Sizzles As Naugaon Hits Record 47°C, Khajuraho 46.4°C; IMD Issues 4-Day Heatwave Alert

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is witnessing extremely hot weather, with the sun blazing across the state and heatwave conditions becoming severe in many districts.

Chhatarpur district recorded the highest temperatures in the state on Tuesday, with Naugaon touching a record 47 degrees Celsius and Khajuraho recording 46.4 degrees Celsius. It was the first time this season that the temperature reached 47 degrees in the state.

Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are expected to continue for the next four days. On Tuesday alone, 22 cities in Madhya Pradesh recorded temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

After Naugaon and Khajuraho, Datia was the third hottest city at 45.8 degrees Celsius. Rajgarh recorded 45.6 degrees, Damoh 45.5 degrees, while Shajapur, Tikamgarh, Guna and Sagar touched 45.2 degrees Celsius. Satna recorded 45.1 degrees, while Morena, Shahdol, Raisen, Rewa and Sheopur recorded around 45 degrees Celsius.

Among the major cities, Gwalior crossed 45 degrees for the first time this season. Bhopal recorded 44.2 degrees, Indore 43.7 degrees, Ujjain 43.8 degrees and Jabalpur 44.6 degrees Celsius.

In Bhopal, the airport observatory recorded 44.2 degrees, while the Arera Hills automatic weather station in New Bhopal touched 46 degrees. The city also experienced its first heatwave of the season, while the night temperature crossed 30 degrees for the first time.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for severe heatwave conditions in several northern districts on Wednesday, including Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Sagar, Damoh and Raisen.

Heatwave conditions are also expected in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur and many other districts across the state.

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Amid the intense heat, two people reportedly died in Satna and Tikamgarh on Tuesday due to suspected heatstroke.

Weather scientist HS Pandey advised people to avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 3 PM unless necessary, as the heat is expected to remain very intense during afternoon hours.

The state had witnessed frequent rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms earlier this month. Due to western disturbances and other weather systems, rain activity continued in different parts of Madhya Pradesh for nearly 15 out of the first 19 days of May.

However, the weather department has not issued any rain alert for Wednesday.

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