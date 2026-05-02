Madhya Pradesh May 2, 2026, Weather Update: Heatwave Disrupted As Rain, Thunderstorms Lash Half Of, Alert Issued For 21 Districts |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several parts of Madhya Pradesh are now experiencing sudden weather changes, including thunderstorms, rain, and even hail, amid severe heat. More than half of the state’s districts have been affected over the past 2 days.

Weather on Saturday

Severe Heat: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, and Singrauli.

Rain, Thunder & Lightning: Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Neemuch, and Mandsaur.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for rain in 21 districts, including Gwalior, on Saturday. Strong winds with speeds of 30 to 50 km per hour are also expected during this period.

According to the weather department, the sudden change is due to a cyclonic circulation system. A western disturbance active in the Himalayan region is also influencing the weather and is expected to move forward, keeping the chances of rain and storms in the state.

In the last two days, around 35 districts have seen rain, hail, or strong winds. On Friday as well, weather conditions remained unstable in several areas, leading to a drop in daytime temperatures.

Temperature records

Meanwhile, districts such as Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, and Singrauli are still experiencing strong heat. However, some of these places may see weather changes later in the afternoon.

On Friday, rainfall was recorded in Jabalpur and Damoh. Khandwa recorded the highest temperature at 43.1°C, followed by Narsinghpur at 42.2°C and Ratlam at 41.2°C.

Among the five major cities, only Ujjain crossed the 40°C mark with 40.5°C. Bhopal recorded 39.8°C, Indore 39.4°C, Gwalior 37.4°C, and Jabalpur 38°C.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected in next 2 days

May 3

Severe Heat: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, and Anuppur.

Rain, Thunder & Lightning: Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Pandhurna, Seoni, Chhindwara, Mandla, and Balaghat.

May 4

Severe Heat: Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sehore, Harda, Narmadapuram, and Betul.

Rain, Thunder & Lightning: Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashok Nagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.