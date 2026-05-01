Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Demolish 27 Huts In Shyamla Hills ; 25 Families To Be Shifted To HFA Flats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with the district administration and police, will carry out a demolition drive early on Saturday to remove 27 huts located behind Manas Bhavan in the VIP area of Shyamla Hills.

According to the BMC, the settlement, reportedly over 70 years old, will be cleared with the deployment of four bulldozers, 10 trucks and a heavy police force.

Around 100 municipal staff, along with personnel from four police stations, will be present during the operation to maintain law and order. Officials anticipate possible resistance and plan to begin the operation early.

On Friday, BMC Leader of Opposition Shabhista Zaki visited the site after the lock on the entrance gate of the passage was found broken. Zaki warned police officials that any foul play in demolishing the houses would trigger a major protest.

The affected families will be relocated to Housing for All (HFA) flats in Malikhedi, provided free of cost. Authorities have informed residents about the relocation plan, though many are reluctant to vacate the site.

The demolition comes months after a previous attempt in December 2025 was halted due to political pressure and a stay order from the High Court. With the court now allowing the action, officials are proceeding with preparations.

According to officials, approximately 1,300 sq ft of the encroached land belongs to Manas Bhavan, while the remaining area is government land. After clearance, the site is proposed to be developed into a Ram Museum.

Due to narrow lanes in the area, transporting belongings will be challenging. To address this, 10 trucks have been arranged to shift residents possessions to Malikhedi.