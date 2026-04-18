Encroachments Razed, Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sends Notice To 40 Residents Against Extended Constructions | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated action against illegal constructions in Saket Nagar 9A, issuing notices to nearly 40 residents for extending structures up to four metres beyond their permitted building limits.

According to officials, several homeowners in the locality falling under Ward 54, Zone 13 have encroached upon public land by developing kitchen gardens and parking sheds outside their approved boundaries. These extensions have significantly narrowed the main road, making it difficult for four-wheelers to pass through the area.

The action follows repeated complaints from residents of nearby colonies, who flagged the issue of restricted road access. After a detailed inquiry, the BMC anti-encroachment squad conducted a ground survey and confirmed the violations. Despite initial instructions urging voluntary removal, residents failed to comply.

Subsequently, notices were issued under Section 322 of Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956. Authorities have granted a one-week deadline for residents to remove the encroachments themselves. Officials have warned that failure to act within the stipulated time will lead to forceful removal.

Following the notices, affected residents approached local corporator Jitendra Shukla, seeking intervention. While assuring that no injustice would occur, Shukla advised them to remove any illegal extensions voluntarily to avoid damage during enforcement action. He has also sought a detailed report on the matter from the anti-encroachment department.

Officials maintain that most violations involve unauthorised sheds constructed for parking and kitchen gardening purposes, contributing to the ongoing civic issue of shrinking public spaces in residential areas.