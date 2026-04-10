Bhopal Bhoj Wetland: Selective Demolition Continues; Encroachers Given Grace Period Again |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with the district administration on Friday carried out their fourth demolition drive of this year to remove encroachments from the Full Tank Level (FTL) and the 50-metre buffer zone of the Bhoj Wetland (Upper Lake) in the Halalpura area under Sant Hirdaram Nagar circle.

However, the action remained limited, with only a few structures, mainly boundary walls and tin sheds, being demolished.

According to the BMC, during the operation, four encroachments, including part of a farmhouse and several tin sheds identified earlier during demarcation, were razed using bulldozers. The drive, carried out between 11 am and 1.30 pm, was conducted by a joint team of the revenue department, municipal corporation, forest department, and Town and Country Planning (T&CP), under police supervision.

Encroacher granted time again In a notable development, one encroacher requested additional time to remove belongings, citing insufficient notice. After discussions, officials granted a three-day grace period, warning that failure to vacate would result in forced eviction and demolition. Similar requests in the past had also led to temporary halts in action. Officials demolished structures linked to individuals including Mohammed Amin, Roshanbai, and a commercial establishment, along with a boundary wall and portions of a farmhouse. Several affected individuals were seen approaching officials during the drive, presenting documents in an attempt to halt the demolition.

Large-scale encroachments identified According to the district administration, a comprehensive demarcation exercise conducted in February identified extensive encroachments across areas such as Khanugaon, Halalpura, Behta, and Borwan.

These include permanent constructions like warehouses, factories, farmhouses, marriage gardens, dairies, and slum settlements. In the Halalpura jurisdiction alone, authorities have identified 63 permanent constructions and 121 hutments within the restricted zone.

Official statement Speaking with Free Press, Tehsildar Harsh Vikram Singh stated that further action will follow due legal procedures.

Cases involving private land will be handled by the municipal corporation, while encroachments on government land fall under the revenue department s purview. The next phase of the demolition drive is scheduled for April 15, 16, with authorities planning to continue action in other identified areas in a phased manner after completing notice and hearing processes.