Madhya Pradesh May 19, 2026, Weather Update: Severe Heatwave Alert For Bhind, Datia & Others; Khajuraho Hits Scorching 46.8°C | Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh witnessed extreme heat on Monday as temperatures soared across the state.

Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district recorded the highest temperature at 46.8 degrees Celsius, making it the second hottest day in the city’s history. Naogaon, also in Chhatarpur, recorded 46 degrees Celsius.

Weather on Tuesday

The weather department has issued a severe heatwave alert for Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur on Tuesday, where temperatures may remain above 45 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave warnings have also been issued for Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, and Morena.

Although no official heatwave alert has been issued for Jabalpur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli, these districts are also expected to experience intense heat conditions.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The IMD has predicted a further rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the first time in May this season that the entire state experienced such intense heat. The previous highest temperature in Khajuraho was recorded on April 29, 1993, when the mercury touched 46.9 degrees Celsius.

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Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

May 20 Heatwave: Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Morena, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Satna, Sidhi, Mauganj, Tikamgarh, Rewa, Singrauli, Harda, Anuppur, Katni, Maihar and Panna remained under heatwave conditions.

Very Hot Weather: Indore, Dewas, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Dindori, Pandhurna, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori and Umaria recorded very hot weather conditions.

May 21

Heatwave: Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Raisen, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Harda, Anuppur, Mandla, Balaghat and Seoni witnessed heatwave conditions.

Very Hot Weather: Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Dewas, Sehore, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara and Umaria experienced very hot weather.