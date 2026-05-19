Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board Declared Subedar, SI Recruitment Result | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (ESB) has announced the results for the Main Examination (Second Phase) of the subedar and sub inspector recruitment examinations 2025. The examination was conducted against a total of 500 direct recruitment posts made available by the Police Headquarters.

Based on the results, a total of 1,639 candidates have been selected for the subsequent stages, comprising 473 female candidates and 1,166 male candidates.

The board had conducted the Main Recruitment Examination 2025 for the state police subedar and sub-inspector cadres in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar and Sidhi in April.

For candidates who have successfully cleared the main examination, the subsequent stages, including the Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Measurement Test, interview, document verification, and medical examination, will be conducted.

The board will separately issue detailed schedules, venue information, and admit card-related updates for the upcoming stages. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to ensure they do not miss out on any important information.