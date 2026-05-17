Fuel Price Rise, Shrinking Fleet Cripple Bhopal Bus Network; City Needs 1,000 Buses, But Only Around 60 Remain On Roads | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s public transport system, once regarded as the backbone of affordable urban mobility, is facing one of its worst crises in recent years. The crisis has deepened at a time when fuel prices continue to rise. Petrol in Bhopal has reached Rs 109.71 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.88 per litre.

The city bus service, comprising low-floor buses operated by Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL), has nearly collapsed, leaving thousands of daily commuters stranded and dependent on costly private transport.

Daily commuters fear that any further increase in fuel prices could raise their monthly travel expenses by 10% to 12%. Until two years ago, city buses operated on 16 major routes across the capital. At present, only four routes remain partially operational, severely disrupting public mobility in the city.

Srishti Parihar, a medical student, said she waited almost two hours for a bus to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), while auto drivers demanded Rs150 to Rs180 for the journey. According to experts, growing dependence on private vehicles has already increased traffic congestion and air pollution by nearly 15%.

Hour-long wait in 42°C heat at damaged bus stops

The situation is particularly severe on Narmadapuram Road, one of Bhopal’s busiest corridors connecting Mandideep, Barkatullah University (BU) and several office zones. Students and office-goers are often forced to wait for over an hour under extreme heat at 42°C due to irregular bus services and damaged bus stops.

According to commuters, one bus from BU to the Board Office arrived at 1:23 pm, while the next bus came only at 2:48 pm. At Polytechnic Square, a major junction linked to MLB College, New Market, Hamidia Hospital and the Old City, buses now arrive every 70 to 80 minutes. Commuters say that until nearly 20 months ago, buses were available every 10 minutes.

From 350 buses to 60 now

Urban transport expert Rahul Tiwari, a professor and member of the Indian Roads Congress, said a city with a population exceeding 30 lakh requires at least 1,000 buses. While Bhopal once operated over 350 buses, only around 60 remain on the roads today. Tiwari attributed the crisis to operator-payment disputes, poor maintenance, a shortage of spare parts and rising fuel concerns.

Official Statement Bhopal City Link Limited Chief Executive Officer Anju Arun said the reduction in buses is linked to an ongoing court case and assured that efforts are underway to resolve disputes and introduce new buses soon.