Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Tells Board And Corporation Chairmen To Stay Away From Controversies | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asked the newly appointed chairmen of different boards and corporations to stay away from controversies.

Addressing a one-day training programme organised for the newly appointed chairmen at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis on Monday, the Chief Minister said it is up to them to save themselves when someone tries to provoke or embroil them, as no other person will be helpful to them.

Yadav asked them to work in a calm manner for one to two months and, during this period, try to understand the responsibilities of their work by learning how to function within the limits of the law. In what could be dubbed as a veiled warning, the Chief Minister advised them to stay aloof from pride as it will only attract pain, adding that they could even be stopped in the middle of their work.

Turning towards BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal, the chief minister said that if Khandelwal states that the chairmen should work with the government, then they would be allowed to do so, and if they are demanded back into the organisation, they would be returned to the party.

Khandelwal, in his address, stated that the chance to serve boards and corporations has been given to those who could not get tickets in the last Assembly election.

Talking about the Prime Minister s advice on saving fuel, Khandelwal said that some painful decisions had to be taken in the recent past. Notably, some chairmen arrived to take charge with a fleet of cars around them, which attracted party action against them. Moreover, the chairmen were advised to ignore a confrontational stand with ministers and officers.

Day-to-day work reports to reach CM

BJP State In-Charge Mahendra Singh said that chairmen of boards and corporations will now be under the scanner as their day-to-day work reports will reach the Chief Minister. Singh said it will be observed what they are doing, what their behaviour is and how much involvement their families have in their work. The government and the organisation will assess their performance, and on the basis of good work, they could get bigger responsibilities in the future.

Senior officials give briefings

On the condition of anonymity, the chairman of one of the boards told Free Press that meetings of 18 different departments were held in separate rooms. Senior officers of the departments concerned provided briefings to the chairmen regarding the functioning style of the board or corporation and how the budget is spent under various heads.