Madhya Pradesh May 18, 2026, Weather Update: State Sizzles Under Heatwave; Rajgarh Hits 45°C, IMD Warns Of More Rise In Temperature

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Half of Madhya Pradesh is in the grip of intense heat, with temperatures crossing 42 degrees Celsius in many districts. On Sunday, Rajgarh recorded the highest temperature at 45°C, while 11 districts saw temperatures above 43°C and 4 districts crossed 44°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures may rise by another 2 to 3 degrees in the next four days. People have been advised not to step out between 12 PM and 3 PM unless necessary.

Weather Forecast

According to the Meteorological Centre in Bhopal, heatwave alerts have been issued for districts including Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Vidisha, Sagar, Jabalpur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Satna, Ratlam, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur. Temperatures in these areas are expected to remain between 43°C and 44°C.

Cities like Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain are also likely to face very hot weather, though no official heatwave alert has been issued there.

On Sunday, Ratlam recorded 44.8°C, Khandwa 44.5°C and Khajuraho 44.4°C. Among the major cities, Indore recorded 42.8°C, Bhopal 42.7°C, Gwalior 42.6°C and Jabalpur 42.3°C.

Weather scientist HS Pandey said the heat will be strongest between noon and 3 PM. He advised people to stay indoors during these hours and go out only if needed.

The state had seen frequent rain and storms earlier this month. Madhya Pradesh recorded rain, storms or hail on 14 out of the first 17 days of May due to western disturbances and cyclonic activity. However, no rain alert has been issued for Sunday.

The weather department has also released safety advice for people. Residents have been asked to drink enough water, stay hydrated, avoid standing in direct sunlight for long periods and wear light cotton clothes. Special care has been advised for children and elderly people.

Bhopal and Indore usually witness both heat and rain during May. Bhopal had recorded a high of 46.7°C in 2016, while Indore touched 46.6°C in May 1994. Gwalior remains one of the hottest cities in the state and once recorded 48.3°C in May 1947.