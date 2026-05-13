Madhya Pradesh May 13, 2026, Weather Update: Heatwave Tightens Grip On State; 11 Districts On Alert As Temperatures Touch 45°C

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several districts of Madhya Pradesh are expected to face severe heatwave conditions over the next four days, especially in the Malwa-Nimar region covering Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 11 out of 15 districts in this region will remain under heatwave conditions, while Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions are also likely to experience intense heat.

The weather department has issued a heatwave alert for districts including Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Dewas, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur.

Temperatures in these areas may reach up to 45 degrees Celsius. At the same time, many other districts such as Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Gwalior, Morena, Rewa, Satna, Jabalpur and Sagar are also expected to remain very hot.

Even though no rain alert has been issued for Wednesday, the state has recently seen unusual weather changes. Since April 30, many districts experienced rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and hailstorms due to western disturbances, cyclonic circulation and trough activity. In fact, rain or storm activity was recorded on 11 out of the first 12 days of May.

On Tuesday, many districts saw changing weather conditions. Areas like Balaghat, Niwari and Indore witnessed strong winds, rain and even hailstorms in some places. In Bhopal, clouds remained in the sky during the day and light rain was reported in some areas at night.

At the same time, several cities continued to face extreme heat. Ratlam remained the hottest city in the state for the third straight day with a temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius. Dhar recorded 44.5 degrees, while Ujjain touched 44.4 degrees. Indore recorded 43.6 degrees, Bhopal 42.6 degrees and Jabalpur 42 degrees Celsius.

The heat in Indore even became a talking point during a wedding procession. To protect guests from the hot weather, a long covered tent and more than 20 jumbo coolers were arranged along with the band during the procession.

The IMD has advised people to avoid going out during the afternoon, drink enough water and take precautions against heat-related illness. Children and elderly people have been asked to take extra care.

Weather experts say that May usually remains one of the hottest months in Madhya Pradesh, especially in cities like Ujjain where both heat and rain are common during this period.