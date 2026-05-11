Madhya Pradesh May 11, 2026 Weather Update: Ratlam Grills At 45°C; Extreme Heat In Bhopal, Indore & Ujjain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With two troughs and one cyclonic circulation active over Madhya Pradesh, the spell of storms and rain is expected to continue on Monday. An alert has been issued for eight districts, including Mandla and Seoni. On the other hand, Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain divisions are expected to experience intense heat. On Sunday, the mercury in Ratlam soared to a record-breaking 45.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD Bhopal, storms accompanied by rain—with wind speeds ranging from 30 to 40 km per hour—are predicted for Monday in Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur. This weather activity is attributed to the active troughs and the cyclonic circulation.

Three weather systems remained active on Sunday. Consequently, weather conditions remained variable across 18 districts spanning the Indore, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Shahdol divisions. While some areas remained overcast, others experienced light drizzle.

Brace for intense heat

According to the Meteorological Department, intense heat is expected on Monday in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Chhatarpur, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, and Shajapur.

Ratlam grills at 45.5 Degrees

On Sunday, several cities across the state experienced scorching heat. In Ratlam, the mercury touched 45.5 degrees Celsius—a first for the month of May this season. For the second consecutive day, the city recorded the highest temperature in the state.

Shajapur recorded 44 degrees Celsius in Shajapur, Dhar 42.4 degrees, Khandwa 42.1 degrees, and Narmadapuram 42 degrees. In Raisen, Narsinghpur, Sagar, and Guna, the mercury remained above the 40-degree mark.

Among the state's five major cities, Ujjain recorded the highest temperature at 42.4 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in the other major cities stood at 40.4 degrees in Bhopal, 41.9 degrees in Indore, 38.4 degrees in Gwalior, and 38.9 degrees in Jabalpur.

Heatwave Alert from Tomorrow

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for the state, effective from May 12. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in the districts falling under the Indore and Ujjain divisions.

First Spell of Intense Heat in May

A phase of storms and rainfall had commenced in the state on April 30. It rained continuously for 11 days—until May 10. This was due to the influence of various weather systems: at times, it was the effect of a Western Disturbance, while at other times, it was caused by cyclones and troughs. Consequently, the first week of May witnessed rainfall.