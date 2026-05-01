Madhya Pradesh May 1, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Hail & Strong Winds Hit State; IMD Issues Alerts In 17 Districts

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a mix of extreme heat, rain, strong winds, and hailstorms. On Thursday, more than 15 districts including Bhopal and Gwalior received heavy rain with thunder and strong winds. In some areas like Umaria and Morena, hailstones also fell.

Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Friday in 17 districts, including Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Mandla, Seoni and Balaghat, where storms and rain are expected.

At the same time, other parts of the state such as Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Sagar may continue to face hot weather, although some places could also see strong winds in the evening.

In Bhopal, strong winds uprooted trees in several areas including Kolar Road. The weather remained unstable throughout the day and night across the state.

According to weather experts, a new western disturbance will become active from 2 May, which may further affect the weather in Madhya Pradesh.

Usually, May is one of the hottest months in the state, but this year the first few days have seen repeated rain and storm alerts instead of only heatwaves.

The IMD has also advised people to take care during the heat. It has asked people to avoid going out between 12 noon and 3 pm unless necessary, as heat is strongest during this time. People are advised to drink enough water, stay hydrated, wear light cotton clothes, and take special care of children and elderly people.