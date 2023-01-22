Madhya Pradesh: Mate Club wins volleyball tourney

FP Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised a volleyball tournament in ward number 14 on Sunday. The tournament was organised in association with Maa Sharda Kali committee. The tournament witnessed a clash between the Mate Club team and ITI club team in which the former won. Divisional BJYM president Sundaram Agrawal said tournament was aimed to draw youths to sports and other physical activities. He added that it was their endeavor to connect as many youths with sports as possible. On the occasion, District BJYM president Deepak Mahalaha, District vice-president Rupesh Rajput, president of Maa Sharda Kali committee, Somesh Mishra and other members - Raj, Ashish, Abhay, Lucky, Pawan and Priyanshu -were present.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram collector to unfurl the tricolour in town on Republic Day

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)