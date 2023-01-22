Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram collector to unfurl the tricolour in town on Republic Day

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Narmadapuram, Neeraj Kumar Singh will unfurl and hoist the tricolour in the town on the occasion of 74th Republic Day, which will be observed on Thursday, the administrative officials said.

The officials added that Collector Singh, who will be present as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day ceremony, will also take the salute of the parade after hoisting the flag.

In twenty districts of the state, the collectors of the respective districts will lead the flag hoisting ceremony and will propagate the message of state Chief Minister (CM), Shivraj Singh Chouhan. CM Chouhan will hoist the tricolour in Jabalpur on 74th Republic Day and will take the salute of the parade too.

Rehearsals for the Republic Day parade have begun in Narmadapuram. Eleven groups are slated to take part in the parade, which include SAF force, district police force, home-guards, NCC senior division girls and boys, NCC junior revision girls and boys, navy personnel and Shaurya dal personnel.

Reserve inspector (RI), Rajeev Dubey and Subedaar Vinay Adlakh told the media that this is for the first time, that the newly-appointed head constables have also been roped in for the parade.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)