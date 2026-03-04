Madhya Pradesh March 4, 2026: Heat Intensifies On Holi Temperatures Likely to Touch 40°C Soon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The heat has started showing its impact in Madhya Pradesh from the very beginning of March. Day temperatures are rising rapidly, especially in the Malwa-Nimar region, including the Indore and Ujjain divisions.

On Holi, bright sunshine is expected across the state, with no chances of rain or cloudy weather. Temperatures in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Ujjain may cross 35°C.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, maximum temperatures may rise by another 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next four days.

If this trend continues, temperatures in the state may touch 40°C in the first half of March itself. However, there is a possibility of rainfall due to an approaching western disturbance.

Weather experts say heatwave conditions are likely in April and May, lasting for 15 to 20 days. There is no heatwave alert for March, but temperatures are already above normal for the beginning of the month.

A western disturbance is becoming active over the western Himalayan region and is expected to strengthen on March 6. Its impact may be seen in Madhya Pradesh within the next two to three days, possibly bringing rainfall to some parts of the state.

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Read Also Bhopal News: Holi Spirit Set To Sweep City Of Lakes

Temperature records

On Tuesday, maximum temperatures crossed 33°C in 35 districts of the state. The hottest places were Dhar (35.9°C), Narmadapuram (35.4°C), Khargone (35.2°C), Khandwa (35.1°C) and Ratlam (35°C).

Cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain and Jabalpur also recorded temperatures of 33°C or above.

Not just days, nights are also becoming warmer. In several districts, including Jabalpur, Sagar, Seoni, Tikamgarh, Narsinghpur, Guna, Dhar, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam and Sheopur, minimum temperatures remained at or above 16°C on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Dhar recorded the highest minimum temperature at 18.5°C, followed by Narmadapuram at 18.4°C and Khandwa at 18°C.