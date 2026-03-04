Indore News: Pedalling For A Cleaner, Eco-Conscious Holi | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing a new wave of cleanliness to Holi celebrations, a group of cyclists in Indore is set to lead a ride promoting clean air and responsible festivities.

The initiative encourages residents to enjoy the festival while keeping streets clean, reducing pollution and protecting the environment, reinforcing the city’s seven-year streak as India’s cleanest city.

At the forefront of the movement is 29-year-old Amol Wadhwani, a long-distance cyclist and creator of large-scale GPS art, often referred to as the ‘Pedalling Picasso’. In 2022, he traced the outline of India by cycling 28.1 kilometres across Indore on a pre-planned route.

The project required weeks of preparation and route adjustments to navigate road closures, crowded streets and other urban obstacles.

“GPS drawing follows a pre-planned route to create a large-scale image. The GPX data recorded during the ride is visualised as a line on the map,” Wadhwani said.

Since then, Wadhwani and his cycling groups have undertaken several themed rides combining creativity with community participation.

On World Bicycle Day, they formed the shape of a bicycle. During a lunar eclipse, they mapped the celestial event. On Vegetarian Day, they traced an elephant, symbolising one of the strongest vegetarian animals, and on another occasion, they mapped a fox.

Each ride requires careful planning, GPS tracking and coordination among participants, turning cycling into a medium for art and public engagement.

Wadhwani has also integrated his cycling vision into personal milestones. For his wedding, he replaced the traditional baraat with a bicycle procession, reflecting his commitment to sustainability. Around 80 guests participated in the ride, forming the letters A and D, which were captured by drone cameras.

“I had intended to form the full name but was limited by time,” Wadhwani said. During the procession, he also took the bride on a bicycle ride. Both families welcomed the initiative, highlighting how tradition and eco-consciousness can coexist.

With Holi approaching, Wadhwani and fellow cyclists will once again lead a rally to promote eco-friendly practices and clean streets. Participating cyclists said the initiative demonstrates that festivals can be celebrated joyfully without generating waste or pollution and that public participation is crucial to maintaining Indore’s clean and green reputation.

From mapping India on a bicycle to rethinking wedding traditions and planning thematic group rides, Wadhwani has transformed cycling into a platform for creativity, civic engagement and environmental awareness. His efforts continue to inspire residents to celebrate responsibly while keeping the city clean.