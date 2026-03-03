Indore News: Final Fair At Nalcha, Bhagoria Celebrations Draw To A Close

Indore News: With Final Fair At Nalcha, Bhagoria Celebrations Draw To A Close | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Drawing crowds from over 100 villages of Dhar district, the colourful Bhagoria fair organised at Sitaphal Mandi, within the Narsingh Temple complex in Nalcha, marked the end of the tribal festival on Tuesday.

The vibrant folk festival witnessed an outpouring of colour, music and traditional dance, marking the culmination of the Bhagoria season ahead of Holi.

More than 50 Dhol Mandal dance troupes participated in the event, filling the atmosphere with the beats of drums, mandals and flutes. Crowds began arriving early morning, and by 3 pm, the entire venue was jam-packed.

Dance troupes from villages including Umarpura and Ambapura performed the traditional Bhagoria dance in distinctive attire, emerging as a major attraction.

Security arrangements were comprehensive. Under the direction of SDOP Monica Singh, SHO Kailash Baria oversaw installation of CCTV cameras at over 50 locations across the fairgrounds.

Drone surveillance was additionally deployed and personnel from three police stations were supplemented by additional force to ensure order throughout the event.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singar attended the fair, welcomed dance troupes from the Congress stage and participated in the Bhagoria dance. Dignitaries from BJP, Congress and the Tribal Development Forum also participated.