Bhopal News: Holi Spirit Set To Sweep City Of Lakes | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The City of Lakes is all set to be soaked in vibrant colours as Holi is celebrated on Wednesday. Continuing the spirit of religion, culture and tradition, a grand Holi procession will be taken out under the aegis of Shri Hindu Utsav Samiti (HUS), Bhopal.

According to HUS, the traditional procession will begin at 10 am from Dayanand Chowk and pass through Ghoda Nikkas, Mangalwara Jain Temple, Itwara, Electronic Market, Chowki Chowk, Savarkar Chowk, Lakherapura, Bhawani Chowk and Sindhi Market before concluding at Janakpuri.

The event will not only be a procession but also a celebration of cultural traditions.

The procession will feature elaborate tableaux, DJs, traditional drums, dhol, horses, carriages and tankers carrying coloured water. Devotees and residents will line both sides of the route to witness the spectacle.

Due to the eclipse on Tuesday, the traditional Holi procession is being held on March 4 to maintain religious customs.

HUS president Chandrashekhar Tiwari said, Bhopal is once again set to witness a confluence of colours, harmony and festivity. The HUS has appealed to citizens to participate enthusiastically.