Madhya Pradesh March 31, 2026, Weather Update: Unseasonal Rain & Winds Give Brief Relief From Scorching Sun; IMD Issues Alert In 16 Districts

Madhya Pradesh March 31, 2026, Weather Update: State Embraces Unseasonal Rainfall & Gusty Wind; IMD Issues Alert In 16 Districts | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As March is on the brink of the end, a spell of unseasonal rain embraces the state. IMD issued a rain alert in 16 districts on Tuesday.

Unseasonal rain arrives

Following a phase of intense heat, a suddenly activated weather system has triggered a sequence of storms, rainfall, and hailstorms across the state.

16 districts on rain alert

The Meteorological Department issued a warning regarding a potential deterioration of weather conditions, placing 16 districts, including Gwalior, on alert for rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

According to the weather department, several districts, including Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, and Balaghat, are going to witness rainfall accompanied by gusty winds blowing at 30-40 km/h. Strong lightning is also expected in these districts.

Why a sudden shift in weather patterns?

According to a senior weatherman, two weather systems are currently active simultaneously in the state. The combination of a trough line, a cyclonic circulation, and moisture flowing in from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal has rendered conditions even more unstable.

This phenomenon is leading to a confluence of heat, rain and hailstorms across the state. The weather pattern is expected to persist till April 3.

Hail damages crops

Earlier on Monday, rain accompanied by hailstorms lashed many parts of the state, including Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, and the Agar belt. Hailstorms damaged several crops, such as wheat and onions. Similarly, mango and vegetables in the horticulture sector were damaged a lot in this region, according to farmers.

Notably, Neemuch, Badwani, and Badnagar experienced hailstorms. While Bhopal, Betul, Sheopur, Mandsaur, and Neemuch experienced rain.

New system to bring more rain

The Meteorological Department forecasts that another western disturbance will become active starting April 2, impacting not only northwest India but also Madhya Pradesh. Consequently, the region may once again experience an intensified spell of rain and thunderstorms.

March saw volatile weather

This March, the weather has remained highly erratic; the month has witnessed alternating phases of intense heat, followed by spells of continuous rain, hailstorms, and gusty winds.

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The effects of this volatile weather have been observed across more than 45 districts, and crops in several areas have also suffered damage.

Temperatures in various parts of the state are expected to cross the 45°C mark during April and May. In particular, severe heat conditions are anticipated in the Gwalior-Chambal, Bundelkhand, and Mahakaushal regions.