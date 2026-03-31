Bhopal News: 300 Doctors To Be Posted At District Hospitals Under District Residency Programme | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 300 doctors will be posted at district hospitals for three months under the District Residency Programme (DRP) within the next couple of days. The posting is done under CMHO supervision.

The District Residency Programme (DRP), a mandatory three-month rotational posting for postgraduate (MD/MS) medical students, was implemented in Madhya Pradesh for the 2021 batch onwards.

It is a compulsory 3-month posting for all PG students at district hospitals/health systems, usually in their 3rd, 4th, or 5th semesters.

The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) national executive member Dr Akash Soni said, “District hospitals get additional hands (experts) with the posting of these doctors under this programme which is essential for PG course.

These doctors assist the hospital administration. Secondly, it is also good for doctors who get experience through diagnosis of the patients at district hospitals.”

Commissioner, health, Dhanraju S informed the Free Press, “ Posting of these doctors is finalised on the basis of their NEET ranking for the district hospitals under DRP programme. However, choice filling is offered to candidates.”