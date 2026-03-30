Madhya Pradesh March 30, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Storms Likely Across State For Next 4–5 Days; Hail Possible In Bhind, Datia & More

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system has become active again in Madhya Pradesh at the end of March. On Sunday, many districts including Gwalior witnessed cloudy skies and light rain. The Meteorological Department said the impact of this system will increase from Monday and may continue for the next four to five days.

Weather Forecast:

The Meteorological Department has also predicted intense heat in April and May this year.

Temperatures in divisions like Gwalior, Chambal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar may cross 45°C, while Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram divisions are also expected to remain very hot.

In the next 24 hours, hailstorm is likely in Bhind and Datia districts of the Gwalior–Chambal region. Several other parts of the state, including Bhopal and Jabalpur, may witness thunderstorms, rain and cloudy weather.

Weather scientist HS Pandey said moisture is coming from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Along with this, a western disturbance, cyclonic circulation and trough line are active, causing a rapid change in weather conditions.

The system became active on March 30 and is expected to affect most parts of the state till April 2. Districts in the Gwalior, Chambal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa and Shahdol divisions may experience changing weather.

Rain alert has been issued for Bhopal, Dewas, Gwalior, Ujjain, Indore, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Sehore, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Due to the rain and storm activity, daytime temperatures are expected to fall slightly. At present, most cities are recording maximum temperatures of around 38°C or more. On Sunday, Mandla recorded the highest temperature at 39.8°C.

Among major cities, Jabalpur recorded 37.5°C, Bhopal 36.6°C, Indore 35.8°C, Gwalior 38.2°C and Ujjain 36.4°C.