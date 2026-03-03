Madhya Pradesh March 3, 2026, Weather Update: Heat Wave Grips State Ahead Of Holi As Temperatures Remains Above 35°C In Several Districts; Mercury May Cross 40°C In March

Madhya Pradesh March 3, 2026, Weather Update: Heat Wave Grips State Ahead of Holi; Temperatures Crosses 35°C in Several Districts; Mercury May Cross 40°C in March |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heat wave-like conditions have begun to intensify across the state ahead of Holi. The daytime temperature remained above normal in most of the cities.

According to the weather department, 17 districts recorded 33 degrees or above day temperature in the state. The weather remains dry, and no rainfall has been recorded.

Naugaon in eastern Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest temperature in the state at 35.2°C. Khargone in the western region recorded 35.0°C, Dhar 34.9°C, and Khandwa 34.5°C.

Meteorologists have warned that if the current trend continues, temperatures in several districts could cross the 40°C mark itself in March

Temp in major urban hubs

State capital Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8°C and a minimum of 15.0°C. Meanwhile, Indore remained hot throughout the day at 33.6°C, Gwalior at 33.8°C, and Jabalpur at 33.3°C.

Scorching days, cooler nights

Despite dry and hot afternoons, the temperature dips after dusk. Pachmarhi was the coldest place in the state, with a minimum temperature of 12.8°C. Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4°C, and Umaria 13.9°C.

Humidity in many cities ranged from 70 to 90 percent in the morning, dropping to between 20 and 40 percent by evening.

Overcast conditions soon?

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from March 4; it is likely to trigger cloudy weather in Madhya Pradesh and drizzle to light rain in various parts.

But till then, day temperature will remain above normal in various parts due to cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region.

Possibility of Heat Wave in April-May

According to the weatherman, the heat is expected to intensify and remain prolonged even more in April and May, especially in eastern Madhya Pradesh.

The weather department urged people to avoid the afternoon sun, drink plenty of water, and take special care of the elderly and children.

Overall, winter is on the brink of departing, and summers are just on the door of the state, as there are indications of further increases in temperatures in the coming days.