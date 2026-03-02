Bhopal News: Cabinet Minister Approved ₹27 Crore For Development And Irrigation Projects

Bhopal News: Agriculture Cabinet Minister Approved ₹27 Crore For Development, Irrigation Projects | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first agriculture cabinet approved Rs 27,500 crores for different projects related to agriculture development, animal husbandry, irrigation, fisheries, horticulture and cooperatives on Monday. Approval was given for continuance of several schemes for the next five years.

The cabinet was held in Nagarwali village of Badwani district.

Most of the cabinet decisions are about farmer-related schemes amounting to Rs 25,678 crore.

MP Integrated Fisheries Policy 2026 approved

The cabinet okayed the MP Integrated Fisheries Policy 2026. A sum of Rs 3000 crore will be invested under it for the next three years and around 20,000 jobs will be created. A budgetary provision of Rs 18.50 crore was made under the policy.

National Horticulture Mission to continue for next 5 years

The cabinet approved Rs 1150 crore for continuing the National Horticulture Mission for the next 5 years. Under this, work to increase agriculture sector capacity will be done.

Rs 1,375 cr for micro food entrepreneur upgradation Scheme

The cabinet earmarked Rs 1,375 crore for Micro Food Entrepreneur Upgradation Scheme for the next five years. Under this, upgradation of existing micro food processing industries will be done and new food processing units will be established.

Likewise, approval was given for continuation of 20 projects of farmer welfare and agriculture development for the next five years. In this regard, Rs 3502 crore have been sanctioned.

Moreover, Rs 1975 crore was sanctioned for continuation of Cooperative Bank s Share Capital Scheme for the next five years. Along with this, Rs 3909 crore were sanctioned for continuity of Interest Subsidy Scheme for short term loans to farmers for the next five years.

The cabinet granted permission to continue 12 present schemes meant for cooperative institutes of the cooperative department. They will be continued till March 31, 2031. A sum of Rs 1073 crore has been earmarked in this regard.

Along with this, a sum of Rs 1229 crore was approved for continuation of different schemes of the cooperative department for the next five years.

Similarly, Rs 656 crore were sanctioned for operation of Sorted Sexed Semen Production Project under Rashtriya Gokul Mission Yojana for five years.

The 14 schemes related with cattle health security, cattle conservation and protection will continue for the next five years. A sum of Rs 1723 crore has been allocated for this. Likewise, to continue 11 schemes related with vaccination of cattle, disease eradication, sheep goat circle and poultry, a sum of Rs 6518 crore was approved.

Admin approval of Rs 2067 cr for 2 irrigation projects

To increase ground water level in 33 villages of Varla tehsil and 53 villages of Pansemal tehsil of Badwani, a sum of Rs 2068 crore was approved for two irrigation projects.