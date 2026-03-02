 Bhopal News: Accountant Loses ₹13 Lakh In Online Scam
A 58-year-old accountant was duped of ₹13 lakh in an online share trading scam under Awadhpuri Police Station limits in Bhopal. Fraudsters added him to a fake WhatsApp investment group, lured him with promises of high returns, and vanished after receiving the money. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters duped an accountant of a private company of ?13 lakh on the pretext of online share trading under Awadhpuri police station limits. Police have registered an FIR against unidentified mobile phone users and initiated an investigation.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaswant Singh Chandel said the complainant, Adimoolam Suresh, 58, a resident of Shivalok Phase-5 and employed as an accountant in a private firm, was added to an unknown WhatsApp group nearly three months ago. The group already had around 72 members discussing investment opportunities and profits.

The group administrator allegedly claimed that investments made through a recommended trading platform would generate assured returns of 20% to 30%. To build confidence, the fraudsters initially persuaded Suresh to invest a small amount and showed immediate profits.

Soon after receiving the larger payments, the suspects stopped responding to calls and removed Suresh from the WhatsApp group. Realising he had been cheated, Suresh approached the Cyber Cell.

