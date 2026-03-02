 Bhopal News: 28-Year-Old Man Kills Girl, Then Shots Himself
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 28-Year-Old Man Kills Girl, Then Shots Himself

Bhopal News: 28-Year-Old Man Kills Girl, Then Shots Himself

No one in the house or the village reportedly heard the gunshots. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the spot to collect evidence. The postmortem was conducted at Sohagpur CHC. Usha Maravi, in charge of the Sohagpur police station, said the last rites are scheduled for Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 28-Year-Old Man Kills Girl, Then Shots Himself | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young man killed a girl and later shot himself, their bodies found in Bhatagaon, Sohagpur, Narmadapuram district, on Monday morning, police said.

Police said family members were unable to explain what happened, and the authorities are investigating the circumstances.

SP A Sai Thota stated that the bodies of Rinki Purvaiya (21) and Arun Purvaiya (28) were found at Rinki’s house on Monday morning. Both were discovered in a bathroom on the rooftop, where Rinki’s father, Suresh Purvaiya, first saw them and raised the alarm, calling family members.

According to the SP, initial findings suggest that Arun had come to meet Rinki, and during a dispute, he opened fire before taking his own life. No one in the house or the village reportedly heard the gunshots.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra ATS Conducts Searches In Mumbai Over Suspected ISIS Online Propaganda Links
Maharashtra ATS Conducts Searches In Mumbai Over Suspected ISIS Online Propaganda Links
Body Of Missing Teenager Recovered From Abandoned Quarry Near Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
Body Of Missing Teenager Recovered From Abandoned Quarry Near Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
Major Fire Breaks Out At Thane Warehouse, No Casualties Reported
Major Fire Breaks Out At Thane Warehouse, No Casualties Reported
Thane Municipal Corporation To Publicly Name Property Tax Defaulters, Intensifies Recovery Drive
Thane Municipal Corporation To Publicly Name Property Tax Defaulters, Intensifies Recovery Drive

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the spot to collect evidence. The postmortem was conducted at Sohagpur CHC. Usha Maravi, in-charge of Sohagpur police station, said the last rites are scheduled for Tuesday.

She said that Arun was a resident of Raisen district, while Rinki, whose Mousi had married in the village, had been in contact with him via phone. Police have seized the mobile phones

Read Also
Bhopal News: DGP Kailash Makwana Meets Old Pal At 2-Day MANIT 1986 Batch Students Reunion
article-image

Follow us on