Bhopal News: 28-Year-Old Man Kills Girl, Then Shots Himself | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young man killed a girl and later shot himself, their bodies found in Bhatagaon, Sohagpur, Narmadapuram district, on Monday morning, police said.

Police said family members were unable to explain what happened, and the authorities are investigating the circumstances.

SP A Sai Thota stated that the bodies of Rinki Purvaiya (21) and Arun Purvaiya (28) were found at Rinki’s house on Monday morning. Both were discovered in a bathroom on the rooftop, where Rinki’s father, Suresh Purvaiya, first saw them and raised the alarm, calling family members.

According to the SP, initial findings suggest that Arun had come to meet Rinki, and during a dispute, he opened fire before taking his own life. No one in the house or the village reportedly heard the gunshots.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the spot to collect evidence. The postmortem was conducted at Sohagpur CHC. Usha Maravi, in-charge of Sohagpur police station, said the last rites are scheduled for Tuesday.

She said that Arun was a resident of Raisen district, while Rinki, whose Mousi had married in the village, had been in contact with him via phone. Police have seized the mobile phones