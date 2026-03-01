Bhopal News: DGP Kailash Makwana Meets Old Pal At 2-Day MANIT 1986 Batch Students Reunion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director general of police Kailash Makwana met his classmate after 40-years at a reunion held at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, on Sunday. The two-day event will conclude on Monday.

The reunion not only brought old friends together but also revived memories, struggles and achievements from their student days.

The DGP attended the event with his classmates and described the long-awaited reunion as an emotional and inspiring experience. The event was attended by ex-students including Kamal Dayani, a senior IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, and many others holding high positions in administration, industry, technology, education, management, and the private sector, both nationally and internationally.

Former students from across the country including Bhopal and from The United States, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and other countries, participated in the programme.

The ex-students toured the campus, visiting their departments, classrooms, and hostels. Many participants returned to their old rooms and hostel corridors decades later, bringing back memories of their student days.

To make the reunion memorable, fun games and interactive activities were organised by a RJ.