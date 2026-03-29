Madhya Pradesh March 29, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued Across State From March 29 - 31; Temperatures To Drop By 3°C | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness a spell of storms and rain from Sunday for the next four days due to a Western Disturbance and the influence of the ‘turf’ system, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Weather expected on Sunday

On 29 March, a rain alert was issued for the northern districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Neemuch, and Mandsaur.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 11 Am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD, strong activity from these weather systems will be observed on 30th and 31st March. During this period, hailstorms are also possible in the Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

From 30th March, the systems’ impact will increase. Hail may occur in Gwalior, Bhind, and Datia. Most parts of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Sagar, and Rewa divisions can expect storms, rainfall, and thunder. The alert continues on 31st March. By 1st April, the system is expected to weaken, though rainfall is likely in over 20 districts.

Due to the stormy weather, daytime temperatures are expected to drop. Currently, most cities are experiencing maximum temperatures above 37°C, with Narmadapuram being the hottest. IMD predicts a 2-3°C decrease in maximum temperatures over the next two days.

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

On Saturday, both systems were active in the eastern parts of the state and will move further on Sunday, triggering rainfall. An alert has been issued for Gwalior, Chambal, and Ujjain divisions for the next 24 hours, with strong winds expected at 40-50 km/h.

Weather expected in next 2 days

30 March: Rain expected in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Rewa, Satna, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Sagar, Raisen, Vidisha, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Sehore, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur

31 March: Rain expected in Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli