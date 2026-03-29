Bhopal Food Corner: From Insta-Friendly Corners To Delicious Menu & Divyangs On Duty-- How Echoes Cafe Is Becoming Gen-Z's Favourite Hangout Spot

Bhopal Tales: How Echoes Cafe Became Gen-Z's Favourite Hangout Spot | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the heart of Bhopal, Café Echoes is fast emerging as a Gen Z hotspot, blending aesthetic appeal with a menu that resonates with young tastes.

Known for its cosy interiors, neon-lit corners, and Instagram-friendly décor, the café has become a go-to destination for students, creators, and young professionals seeking both comfort and content.

What truly sets Café Echoes apart is its inclusive work culture. The café employs deaf and mute staff, encouraging customers to communicate through basic sign language or written notes. This not only creates a unique, mindful dining experience but also fosters empathy and awareness among visitors, which Gen Z strongly values.

Beyond its social impact, the café understands Gen Z culture by offering fast Wi-Fi, curated playlists, and spaces designed for social media engagement. From casual hangouts to study sessions and small celebrations, the café caters to multiple moods under one roof. The menu is equally appealing, offering a mix of comfort food and trendy bites.

Among the most loved dishes is their Lasagna.

Echoes Lasagna | FP Photo

Other equally good dishes include creamy Alfredo pasta, loaded nachos, and crispy peri-peri fries, all perfect for sharing. Beverage options such as thick cold coffee, refreshing kafir lime ginger mojito

Echoes kafir lime ginger mojito | FP photo

Indulgent shakes are particularly popular among younger visitors. Their waffles and dessert platters also stand out, often doubling as both a treat and a photo opportunity.

A frequently asked question is how to provide instructions to waiters with disabilities. Echoes Cafes provides an ordering booklet with numbers representing dishes.

Echoes ordering booklet and menu | FP Photo

Note the dish number in the ordering booklet and press the light switch to signal the waiters. Another small booklet is kept on the tables with instructions such as 'bring the bill' and 'how long will my order take'.

The calm ambience of the cafe is what most of the people love. With good food and drinks, you can also find interesting books, novels and comics to read while your order is being prepared.

Echoes cafe books | FP Photo

Gen Z’s love for Café Echoes lies not just in the food, but in the atmosphere it creates, a space that feels both personal and purposeful. In a city where café culture is steadily growing, Café Echoes has carved its niche by staying in tune with evolving youth preferences while promoting meaningful social change.