Madhya Pradesh March 27, 2026, Weather Update: After Rising Heat, Rain, Thunderstorm Likely In 28 Districts Till March 30

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is expected to change from Friday due to a Western Disturbance and a cyclonic circulation system.

Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain in seven districts including Gwalior within the next 24 hours. Rain is expected in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Panna, with winds blowing at 40–50 km per hour.

According to the weather department, this changing weather may continue for the next three days, until March 30. Light to moderate rain may occur in about 28 districts across the Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar divisions. Some places may see light showers on March 28, while the impact of the system is expected to be strongest on March 30.

The weather department has also said another Western Disturbance may become active from the night of March 28, which could affect north-west India. Because of this, thunderstorms and rain may also occur at the beginning of April.

Meanwhile, the department has predicted intense heat during April and May. Temperatures in districts of the Gwalior, Chambal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions may cross 45°C. Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram divisions are also expected to experience very hot conditions.

Weather experts say March in Madhya Pradesh usually shows mixed conditions, with cool nights, warm days and occasional rain. Similar weather patterns have been seen this year as well.

Before this change, heat was increasing across the state. For the first time this season, temperatures crossed 41°C in March. Narmadapuram recorded the highest temperature at 41.6°C, making it the hottest place in the state.

Other cities also recorded high temperatures. Ratlam recorded 39.6°C, Guna 38.6°C, Dhar, Raisen and Mandla 38.4°C, Khargone 38.2°C, Shajapur and Khandwa 38.1°C, while Tikamgarh and Khajuraho recorded 38°C. Temperatures in Chhindwara, Damoh, Betul, Sheopur, Sagar and Satna were 37°C or higher.

Among the five major cities, Ujjain was the hottest at 37.7°C, followed by Bhopal at 37.4°C, Indore at 37.2°C, Gwalior at 38.6°C and Jabalpur at 37.5°C.