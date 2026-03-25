Madhya Pradesh March 25, 2026, Weather Update: Scorching Heat In Daytime; Thunderstorm, Rain Alert After 26

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to a cyclonic circulation system and a trough, two different weather conditions were seen in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Eastern and western parts of the state remained cloudy, while areas like Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain divisions experienced strong heat.

The temperature in some places crossed 38°C. Similar weather is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain in the state on March 27 and 28. Senior weather scientist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said a new western disturbance will become active over northwest India on March 26.

Its effect will be seen for two days in districts of the Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar and Rewa divisions. Another western disturbance may become active on March 28, which could also affect the weather.

According to the department, light rain was recorded in Rewa and Sagar on Tuesday night. However, the Malwa and Nimar regions remained very hot during the day. The temperature reached 38.1°C in Khandwa and 38°C in Ratlam. Narmadapuram recorded 37.8°C, Khargone and Raisen 37.6°C, Dhar and Mandla 36.5°C, and Narsinghpur 36°C.

Among the five major cities, Ujjain recorded the highest temperature at 35.8°C, followed by Jabalpur at 35.6°C, Indore at 35°C, Bhopal at 34.4°C, and Gwalior at 33.5°C.

In Bhopal, March usually brings strong heat during the day along with occasional rain. The weather department says the summer season starts during this month, leading to a rise in both day and night temperatures. Records show that on March 30, 2021, the maximum temperature in Bhopal reached 41°C.

On the other hand, March 9, 1979, recorded a very cold night with the temperature dropping to 6.1°C. Between 2014 and 2023, the maximum temperature touched around 36°C only twice, while in most years it remained between 38°C and 41°C.

Gwalior also shows mixed weather trends in March, with heat, cold and rain all being recorded. The city saw a record 41.8°C on March 31, 2022, while the lowest temperature of 5.4°C was recorded on the night of March 1, 1972. In 2015, the city received more than 5 inches of rainfall during March, and on March 12, 1915, nearly 2 inches of rain fell within 24 hours.