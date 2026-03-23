 Madhya Pradesh March 23, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert From March 26 In State; Temperatures Likely To Rise Before Change
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HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh March 23, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert From March 26 In State; Temperatures Likely To Rise Before Change

Madhya Pradesh March 23, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert From March 26 In State; Temperatures Likely To Rise Before Change

Weather in Madhya Pradesh will change again in the last week of March. The India Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert from March 26 as a Western Disturbance becomes active. Before that, temperatures may rise by 3–5°C. Recent storms damaged crops in several districts, and farmers have demanded compensation. April and May are expected to bring intense heat across the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 23, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather in Madhya Pradesh is expected to change again in the last week of March.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Bhopal has issued a rain alert from March 26.

Weather Forecast

The weather department has predicted that April and May will be the hottest months this year. Temperatures in regions like Gwalior, Chambal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions may cross 45°C. Cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram are also expected to face strong heat.

The new weather system may affect more than 20 districts in eastern parts such as Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions.

Before the rain arrives, the state will see intense heat for the next three days. Day temperatures may rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, a new Western Disturbance will become active over northwest India from March 26, which will influence weather conditions in the state.

At present, a cyclonic circulation system is active over southwest Rajasthan and nearby Pakistan, but it is not expected to affect Madhya Pradesh.

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The state saw rain between March 18 and 21. After the rain stopped over the weekend, heat increased again. On Sunday, temperatures in most cities crossed 32°C.

Among major cities, Ujjain recorded 34°C, Indore 33.3°C, Bhopal 33°C, Gwalior 31.8°C and Jabalpur 31.3°C.

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Narmadapuram was the hottest place in the state with 37.7°C. Temperatures also reached 37.6°C in Raisen, 37.2°C in Ratlam and around 36°C in Khargone and Narsinghpur.

In the last four days, strong weather systems brought storms and rain to 45 districts. Hail also fell in 17 districts. Strong winds damaged crops such as banana, papaya and wheat. Farmers in districts like Dhar and Khargone have demanded compensation.

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