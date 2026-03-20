Madhya Pradesh March 20, 2026, Weather Update: Unseasonal Rain, Winds & Hail Cools State; Farmers Fear Crop Damage

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather across Madhya Pradesh changed suddenly in the last 24 hours due to cyclonic circulation and trough activity in the atmosphere. Because of this system, more than half of the state experienced rain, strong winds and hailstorms.

The weather remained unstable from Thursday night and continued into Friday morning in many districts.

Weather Forecast

According to the weather department, this unstable weather pattern may continue for the next one to two days. Many parts of Madhya Pradesh may experience cloudy skies, light to moderate rain and strong winds. Temperatures are expected to remain slightly lower than normal, especially during mornings and evenings.

Farmers have been advised to stay alert and take precautions to protect their crops.

According to the weather department, Betul and Damoh recorded around half an inch of rainfall. Meanwhile, strong winds along with rain were reported in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Seoni, Datia, Dhar, Narmadapuram, Indore, Pachmarhi, Raisen, Ratlam, Sheopur, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Mauganj, Satna, Morena, Umaria, Jhabua, Barwani and Pandhurna.

Hailstorms were also reported in Ujjain, Pandhurna, Betul, Jhabua and Barwani. The strong winds and sudden rain have caused damage to standing crops in several areas, raising concerns among farmers.

In Jabalpur, light rain started around 4 am on Friday and became heavier after 9 am. The unseasonal rain and cool winds brought down the temperature, giving relief from the heat. However, waterlogging on some roads affected traffic and daily movement. According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain around 27°C, while the minimum temperature may be around 17°C.

The sudden change in weather is mainly due to a western disturbance and moisture coming from the Bay of Bengal. While city residents are enjoying the cooler weather, farmers in rural areas are worried about crops that are ready for harvest.

In Chhatarpur, light drizzle and cool winds since Friday morning have made the weather pleasant. Thick clouds covered the sky and the sun remained hidden, leading to a drop in temperature. The rain has provided relief from the recent heat.

In Shujalpur, the weather changed suddenly overnight, with rain occurring twice at intervals. Because of this, the demand for harvester machines has increased as farmers are trying to quickly harvest their crops.

Similarly, in Mauganj, light rain with thunder started on Friday morning, changing the weather conditions. The unexpected rain has increased farmers’ concerns about possible damage to crops in the fields.