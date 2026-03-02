Madhya Pradesh March 2, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Afternoons Return To State As Day Temperatures Rise By 1–3°C; Clear Skies, No Rain Forecast

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is showing mixed conditions, with some cities recording a rise in daytime temperatures while a few areas are seeing slight changes at night.

Weather Forecast

The forecast for the next three days suggests that maximum temperatures are likely to rise further by around 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in many districts of Madhya Pradesh. Night temperatures are expected to remain mostly steady, with only slight changes in some areas.

The Meteorological Department said that the state is likely to experience mostly clear skies over the next few days, with a gradual increase in heat during the afternoon.

Condition in different cities

In Bhopal, the maximum temperature increased by around 2 degrees Celsius and reached nearly 33°C. The night temperature remained stable at about 17°C. Residents said afternoons are starting to feel warmer, and many people have begun using fans during the day, while mornings are still pleasant.

In Indore, the day temperature rose by 1 degree to around 34°C. Nights are cooler at about 16°C. People said the weather feels comfortable in the early morning, but the heat becomes noticeable after noon.

Gwalior recorded a slight drop of 1 degree in maximum temperature, which stayed near 31°C. The minimum temperature was around 15°C. Residents said evenings are enjoyable, and there is no strong heat yet.

In Jabalpur, the temperature remained almost unchanged. The maximum was close to 32°C, and the minimum was around 18°C. Clear skies were seen throughout the day.

Weather officials have advised people to drink enough water, wear light cotton clothes, and avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours when the sun is strongest. Elderly people and children have been asked to take extra care.

Overall, the state is gradually moving towards hotter days as summer approaches, and residents are beginning to feel the early signs of the coming heat.