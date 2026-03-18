Madhya Pradesh March 18, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Likely Across State Till March 21; Alert Issued In Neemuch, Mandsaur, Gwalior & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather is expected to change across Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday as a strong system of storm and rain becomes active.

Due to this, many parts of the state may see strong winds, rain, thunder and cloudy skies over the next four days. The change in weather may also bring temporary relief from rising heat.

Weather Forecast

The weather department has issued an alert for several districts including Neemuch, Mandsaur, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena and Datia. Storms with rain and lightning may occur in these areas on March 18. Weather conditions are also expected to change in major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur until March 21.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said a Western Disturbance has become active over north-west India, and its effect will also be seen in Madhya Pradesh.

Because of this system, rainfall is likely across different regions of the state between March 19 and March 21. The system is expected to bring strong winds, clouds and occasional thunderstorms in many districts.

According to the weather department, five cyclonic circulation systems were active over the north-western part of the state on Tuesday. Another weather system also affected the south-eastern region. Because of this, clouds were seen in some districts of the Gwalior-Chambal region and daytime temperatures dropped slightly.

Talking about temperature, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Khargone at 38.6°C. It was 38.4°C in Khajuraho, 38°C in Narsinghpur, 37.6°C in Raisen, 37.5°C in Mandla, 37.2°C in Narmadapuram, and 37.1°C in Khandwa.

Among the five major cities, Jabalpur recorded the highest temperature at 36.1°C. Temperatures were 35.2°C in Bhopal, 34.9°C in Indore, and 35.5°C in both Ujjain and Gwalior.

Weather experts say the changing system may continue to affect the state till March 21, bringing wind, clouds and rain in many districts. People are advised to stay alert during thunderstorms and strong winds as sudden weather changes may affect travel and outdoor activities.