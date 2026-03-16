Madhya Pradesh March 16, 2026, Weather Update: Heat To Continue For 2 Days, Rain Likely In Several Districts From March 18

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh will remain hot for the next two days, while rainfall is likely in several districts on March 18 and 19, according to the India Meteorological Department.

People in many cities have started taking steps to protect themselves from the heat.

Weather Forecast

The weather department also expects extreme heat in April and May. In regions such as Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa and Sagar divisions, temperatures may cross 45°C. Cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram are also expected to remain very hot.

Weather scientist said this system has now weakened. However, another western disturbance may affect northwest India from the night of March 17, which could bring rain to parts of Madhya Pradesh on March 18–19.

In Bhopal, some residents are covering their houses with green nets to reduce the temperature caused by strong sunlight. In cities like Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain, roads remain quiet during the afternoon because of the rising heat.

Earlier, the effect of a Western Disturbance was seen in the Gwalior-Chambal region where clouds covered the sky and temperatures dropped by about 1.7°C.

On Sunday, temperatures were recorded at 32.6°C in Gwalior, 32.4°C in Datia, 36°C in Chhindwara, 35.6°C in Seoni, 37.2°C in Mandla and 35°C in Balaghat. Among major cities, temperatures were 36.4°C in Bhopal, 35.5°C in Indore, 35.5°C in Ujjain and 35.7°C in Jabalpur.

Due to the rising heat, Bhopal district has been declared water-scarce by the administration. Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh has banned private tube-well drilling. Only government tube-wells will be allowed to operate for public water supply. Anyone drilling a tube-well without permission could face up to two years in jail.

Doctors also warn that March weather can increase the risk of cold, allergies and asthma because days are hot while mornings and nights remain slightly cool. Children and elderly people are advised to avoid cold drinks and stay protected from cold winds at night.