Madhya Pradesh March 13, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Days Ahead In State As Temperatures Rise Across Cities Like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions across Madhya Pradesh are changing as temperatures slowly rise in many cities. According to the India Meteorological Department, most parts of the state are expected to experience warm and dry weather over the next few days.

Weather Forecast

Weather officials say that there is no strong weather system affecting the state right now, which means clear skies and dry conditions will continue. Because of this, temperatures may rise by another 2–3 degrees in several districts over the next three days.

In Bhopal, the daytime temperature has increased slightly and reached around 33°C, which is about 2 degrees higher than the previous day. Nights are still a little cool at around 17°C. Many residents say the afternoons are starting to feel warmer, especially for people who work outdoors.

In Indore, the temperature also went up by nearly 2–3 degrees. The maximum temperature was recorded at around 34°C, while the minimum temperature stayed close to 18°C. People in the city said the sun feels stronger in the afternoon, and some have started using fans during the day.

Meanwhile, in Jabalpur, the maximum temperature was around 32°C, showing an increase of nearly 1–2 degrees compared to the last few days. Early mornings and late evenings remain pleasant, but the afternoons are becoming warmer.

In Gwalior, temperatures were slightly higher than normal, reaching close to 34°C. People in the city said the heat during the afternoon hours is increasing, though mornings are still comfortable.

Residents across many cities are feeling the change in weather. Some people said the shift from cool mornings to warmer afternoons is noticeable. Shopkeepers and street vendors said working under the sun has started to become uncomfortable during peak afternoon hours.

The weather department has advised people to stay hydrated and avoid long exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is expected to see warm days and clear skies in the coming days, with temperatures gradually increasing across several cities.