Madhya Pradesh March 11, 2026, Weather Update: Day Temperatures Cross 39°C While Mornings Stay Cool In State; Hospitals See Rise In Cold & Allergy Cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): is currently experiencing two different types of weather during the day and night. While daytime temperatures are rising sharply and crossing 39°C in some areas, mornings and nights remain relatively cool.

According to weather experts, this sudden change in temperature between day and night is also affecting people’s health. Hospitals in several cities are seeing a rise in patients suffering from cold, cough, and allergies.

On Monday, strong heat similar to heatwave conditions was felt in many cities including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior. The heat during the afternoon hours was intense, forcing many people to stay indoors. Weather officials said similar hot conditions are likely to continue on Tuesday as well.

The India Meteorological Department said that temperatures in March this year are higher compared to the same period last year. In divisions such as Bhopal, Indore and the Rewa Division–Shahdol Division region, the maximum temperature is around 1.9°C to 2.7°C above normal.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the Gwalior Division, Chambal Division, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Narmadapuram Division are about 3.1°C to 4.6°C higher than normal.

Weather officials said that more than half of the state is currently recording daytime temperatures of 35°C or higher.

In the state capital Bhopal, the maximum temperature was recorded at around 32°C, which is about 2 degrees lower than earlier in the week. The morning and evening hours felt pleasant due to a cool breeze and cloudy sky. Many residents said the weather was comfortable compared to the warm conditions seen a few days ago.

A similar situation was seen in Indore, where the maximum temperature stayed close to 31°C. Cloud cover remained for most of the day, and light winds made the weather feel cooler. People moving outdoors said the temperature felt more comfortable than usual.

In Gwalior, the day started with bright sunshine, but clouds appeared later in the afternoon. The temperature there was recorded at around 33°C, which is slightly lower than the previous days. Residents said the weather brought some relief from the heat that had been increasing earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in Jabalpur, the sky remained partly cloudy. The maximum temperature was around 32°C, while the minimum temperature stayed close to 18°C. Local people said evenings have become cooler, making it easier for them to step outside.

Residents across different cities said the cooler winds and cloud cover have made the weather more pleasant. Morning walkers and shopkeepers said the slight drop in temperature has brought relief from the heat, especially during daytime hours.

Doctors have advised people to take precautions, drink enough water and avoid staying in direct sunlight for long periods during the afternoon hours. Residents are also advised to take care of their health as the sudden temperature change may lead to seasonal illnesses.