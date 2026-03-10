Madhya Pradesh March 10, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip Across State; Cloudy Skies Expected In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions have changed in many parts of Madhya Pradesh over the past two days. Many districts are experiencing cloudy skies, mild winds and slightly lower temperatures.

Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this change in weather may continue for the next few days.

Weather experts say a weak weather system over central India is causing the cloudy conditions. Because of this system, some districts in the state may also receive light rain in the coming days. However, no heavy rainfall warning has been issued so far.

In the state capital Bhopal, the temperature has dropped by around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius compared to the previous week. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at around 31°C, while the minimum temperature was close to 18°C. Residents said the weather felt pleasant, especially during the morning and evening hours.

A similar situation was seen in Indore, where cloudy skies were seen for most of the day. The maximum temperature remained around 30°C, which is slightly lower than normal for this time of the month. Many people said the cooler breeze made outdoor activities more comfortable.

In Gwalior, the day started with sunshine, but clouds appeared later in the afternoon. The temperature there was recorded at around 32°C during the day. Local residents said the change in weather brought some relief from the rising heat that had been felt earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in Jabalpur, the sky remained partly cloudy, and light winds were reported in several areas. The temperature dropped slightly, with the maximum reaching about 31°C. People in the city said the evenings have become cooler and more comfortable.

Residents across different cities are enjoying the change in weather. Morning walkers, shopkeepers and commuters said the cooler air and cloud cover have made daily life easier. The weather department has advised people to stay updated with local forecasts, as temperatures may continue to change in the coming days.