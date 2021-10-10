Madhya Pradesh: Man’s skull hanging from tree found in Kumha forest

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A man’s skull hanging from a tree found in the forest of Kumha village, under Mawai police station area of Mandla district on Saturday, the police said.

The local residents of the village saw the skull and then informed the Kotwar (a village record keeper). As soon as Kotwar heard about the incident, he informed the police via dial 100.

Mawai police station in charge, Santosh Sisodia said that acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot. The police saw that the skull of a man was wrapped in a cloth and was hanging from the tree. The police removed the skull from the tree and sent it for the post mortem.

Sisodia further said that the lower part of the body was not found and identity of the man had also not been confirmed yet. The police started the investigation into the matter and trying to discover the lower part of the body, Sisodia adds.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:39 AM IST