Madhya Pradesh: Mandla, Pachmarhi face coldest nights in state at 6.8 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: Mandla and Pachmarhi faced coldest nights in the state on Saturday as their minimum temperature hovered around 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded rise of 1.4 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 16.6 degree Celsius, which was 6.4 degrees above normal. Indore recorded marginal rise of 0.6 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, which was 7.7 degrees above normal.

Datia registered rise of 6.2 degrees Celsius in night temperature while Raisen recorded rise of 5.0 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Gwalior, Damoh and Umaria recorded rise of 4 degrees Celsius each.

Khajuraho and Sidhi recorded rise of 3.8 degrees Celsius and 3.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Jabalpur, Tikamgarh and Sagar registered rise of 2.8 degrees Celsius each. Chhindwara and Naugaon recorded rise of 3.3 degrees Celsius each. Satna recorded rise of 3.2 degrees Celsius in night temperature.