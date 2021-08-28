Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old daughter

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The special court convicted and sentenced man to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old daughter. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000.

The victim’s mother and maternal grandmother, who filed the complaint against the accused two years ago, retracted from their statement in the court.

Nonetheless, the court held the man guilty on the basis of the medical test which confirmed the rape of the girl.

Pronouncing the verdict, special judge Varsha Sharma said, “It is unfortunate that such a serious incident happened to the girl and her mother did not take her side. Even the girl was forced to lie before the court. The upper wounds of the girl can be healed, but the wounds that have happened in her conscience can never be healed.”

In December 2019, the victim’s drunken father came home and slept next to her. After that, he started assaulting her when the girl screamed, he slapped her. On hearing the noise, the girl's mother rushed to her. When the mother resisted, the accused beat her too. After that, he kept committing the crime repeatedly and used to threaten to kill his wife if she dared to open her mouth.

Later, in January 2020, both the girl and her mother went to the maternal grandparents' place. The mother told the girl's maternal grandmother about the whole incident. After that, both the maternal grandparents reached the Cantt police station and lodged a complaint. The police had registered a case against the accused father under the POCSO Act. Later, the police had arrested him and had sent him to jail. The girl's mother and maternal grandmother had earlier recorded the correct statements before the police and the judicial magistrate.

