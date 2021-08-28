Madhya Pradesh: Naxalite’s letter found in Bhave forest

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The Balagat police are on high alert as a Naxalite letter has been found in the Bhave forest at the border of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The special zonal committee of Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh has released the letter. It has been written in the letter that the martyrdom of the comrades killed in police encounters would not go in vain. The neo-democratic revolution movement would be continued.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari has confirmed that the letter of Naxalite has been found. He said that the police are on high alert and have been searching for their movement.

He also said that the high security arrangements have been made for the arrival of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Balaghat on August 29.

Notably, there have been several movements of Naxal activity reported in the Balaghat district. According to the reports, pamphlets and posters are usually seen in the forests for motivating Maoism.

