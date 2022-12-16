Madhya Pradesh: Man polishes off friend to implicate wife’s paramour in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man shot dead a friend to implicate another person who had had illicit relations with the wife of the murderer. The police arrested the culprit, official sources said on Friday.

A chum of the murderer is still on the lam. The police declared a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head.

The police also confiscated the country-made gun used in the murder. According to reports, a body of a 50-year-old man was found near Sharma farm house on November 18. The identified man as Jagdish had a monetary dispute with another person Ramautar Prajapati who had reportedly borrowed Rs 70,000, the police said. Ramtaur was not returning the money. The police also came to know that Ramtaur had illicit relations with the wife of another person Deendayal Gaur who was disappointed about it. He was acquainted with the fact that Ramtaur did not the return money to Jagdish.

Dendayal hatched a conspiracy to implicate Ramtaur and his family.

Deendayal made several complaints to the administration, the police and the human rights commission. As there was no action the complaints, Deendayal wanted to the help of his friend Omprakash.

In order to execute the plan, Deendayal and Omprakash took Jagdish to Sharma farmhouse in the name of consuming liquor.

When Jagdish was dead drunk, Deendayal shot him from behind. As Jagdish tried to run away, the duo shot him in the head. Jagdish died on the spot. After executing their plan, Omprakash and Deendayal escaped. The police laid their hands on the criminal by skimming through the CCTV footage and on the grounds of other evidence.

The superintendent of police announced a reward of Rs 5,000 each on the heads of the criminals. Deendayal fell into the police dragnet.

Patient’s kin create ruckus at hospital

The family members of a patient who consumed some poisonous substance created a ruckus at the Porsa hospital and damaged its furniture and other items worth Rs 2 lakh. In protest against the behavior of the unruly mob, the doctors and nurses of the hospital struck work demanding action against the culprits.

According to reports, a 25-year-old man Sachin, resident of Atabhajanpura village, consumed some poisonous substance on Thursday night. His relatives brought the youth to hospital. According to the doctors, the condition of the patient was not serious, but the family members of the patient created a ruckus and damaged the furniture of the hospital. It continued for half an hour. After this, Sachin was referred to Morena.

The striking medical staff and doctors said they would not resume duty unless the police arrest the culprits.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Highly malnourished boy gets cured at Nutritional rehabilitation centre in Morena