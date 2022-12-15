Madhya Pradesh: Highly malnourished boy gets cured at Nutritional rehabilitation centre in Morena

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): This is the story of little Anuj, the son of Devendra and Mamata, residents of Talpura village in Pora development block.

Anuj was skin-and-bone, because his mother was partially mentally challenged and could barely pay attention to his food, so he was down with malnourishment.

Now that he has been sent to a nutritional rehabilitation centre, he has recovered and is on a par with healthy children. The food and medicine provided by the centre improved the condition of the child who had been highly malnourished.

The condition of Anuj came to light when the observer of Women and Child Development Department Krishna Nigam and a worker of Aganwadi Rajanshri Baghel visited the house of Devendra and Mamata to grade the children. The weight of Anuj, who belonged to the category of highly malnourished children, was six kilograms and four grams. He was in a bad state.

They advised his parents to admit the boy to the nutritional centre, but as his mother was not mentally fit, she did not let the child go to NRC. They also encouraged Devendra to send his child to the centre, but he also refused to do that.

When the elder sister of Anuj told her mother that his condition was bad and he should be sent to NRC, his parents agreed with her. Baghel took care of the child and gave her proper food daily. The condition of the child has gradually improved. Now he weighs eight kilograms.