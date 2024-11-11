 Madhya Pradesh Man Lays Trap To Trick His Wealthy Friend, Dupes Him Of ₹3 Lakh
Police has taken all the accused into custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was allegedly duped by his own friend of Rs 3 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The accused made the plan with his four aides-- who posed as Crime Branch officers, to loot his wealthy friend.

Police filed a case on the victim's complaint and took all accused into custody.

According to information, the accused have been identified as Yash Goswami. He staged a plan with his friends, Posu Kirar and Sonu Kirar.

Yash convinced Poshu and Sonu to act as officers of crime branch and interrogate his rich friend. The group set up the encounter. Yash went with his friend for a drive as usual on Sunday evening. He stopped the vehicle as part of the plan, where the imposters, dressed as officers, caught them. They started accusing the duo of being involved in several cryptocurrency scams and threatened to arrest them.

In panic, the victim handed over ₹20,000 in cash and transferred ₹2.75 lakh from his bank account to avoid "further trouble." He kept silent until the imposters summoned him again, prompting him to inform his father. Together, they reported the incident to the real Crime Branch, who confirmed no officers were involved and initiated an investigation. Local police, along with Crime Branch have taken all the accused into custody and further investigation have begun.

