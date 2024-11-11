Horrific! Madhya Pradesh Cop Hit By Train While Removing Bodies From Rail Tracks In Damoh

Horrific! MP’s Sub-Inspector Loses Arm As Train Hits Him While Removing Bodies From Tracks In Damoh | AI Generated Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific accident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, where an assistant sub-inspector was hit by a train while removing two bodies from the railway track. His right arm was severed, and his condition is said to be critical, the police said on Monday.

According to information, the accident occurred near Karaiya Bhadohi railway station in Damoh district on Sunday evening. The victim was identified as assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Mishra.

Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi informed that the Bandakpur police station in-charge, Mishra, was sent to the spot after getting information that two men fell off the speeding train and died.

Police vehicle driver also injured

“While he was examining and removing the bodies from the railway tracks, a train suddenly approached and hit him. Mishra's right arm got severed,” the official said.

Also, the police vehicle's driver, Yawar Khan, was injured in the incident. Mishra and Khan were then referred to a hospital in Jabalpur for further treatment.

If required, they will be sent for treatment to a medical facility in another city by an air-ambulance, said SP Kirti.

Vigilance needed at railway tracks

On November 7, a man from Jabalpur jumped in front of the speeding Sanghmitra train and died. The accident was so horrific that the deceased bodies got severed into many parts.

Such train accidents are being reported frequently in the state underscoring the dire need of increased vigilance at the railway tracks.