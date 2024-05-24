Madhya Pradesh: Man Ices Wife With Axe Over Family Dispute In Chhatarpur | Unsplash

Nowgong (Chhatarpur): A man has axed his wife to death in Chaukheda village under Lugasi police outpost, official sources said. There was a dispute between the man and his wife over some issue. The man got so angry that he picked up an axe and attacked the woman who fell to the ground in a pool of blood.

On getting information, the cops of Lugasi outpost, sub-divisional officer of police in NowgongChanchlesh Markam and Nowgong police station in-charge Satish Singh rushed to Chaukheda village. The murderer escaped after committing the crime.

According to reports, Jaihind Yadav was married to Bharti Yadav two years ago. The couple has two children. In the evening of Wednesday, there was a dispute between Bharti and Jaihind who picked up an axe and attacked her with it. The police began to inquire the case after registering a case against Jaihind Yadav.

The father of the woman Mangal Deen Yadav said that the father of Jaihind, Arjun Yadav,had an evil eye on his daughter-in-law, Bharti. On April 27, Arjun Yadav teased her and the matter reached the village Panchayat where Arjun tendered an apology.

Bharti’s father further said that both Mangaldeen and Jaihind together murdered Bharti. Police station in-charge Satish Singh said a resident of Choukhada village murdered his wife with an axe following a dispute. The police are searching for the criminal, he said.